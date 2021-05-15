Two Punjab Police Officers Shot Dead Near Ludhiana

The police said the incident took place near the new grain market. (Representational)

Unidentified people in a car allegedly shot dead two Punjab Police officers in Jagraon town, about 45 kilometres from Ludhiana, today, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police GS Bains said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Singh died on the spot while critically injured ASI Dalwinder Singh succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Both were posted in the state's Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) in Jagraon.

Senior police officers, including Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana range, Nau Nihal Singh, rushed to the spot.

The police said the accused managed to escape after the incident, which took place near the new grain market.

