Woman's Body Found In Bag In Lucknow, Says Police

Police said the dead woman seems to be a labourer of around 40 years of age. (FILE PHOTO)

The body of a woman was found in a bag in Lucknow in the vicinity of Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University.

Locals in the area stumbled upon the "suspicious-looking" bag on Saturday, following which the police was called.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, the dead woman seems to be a labourer of around 40 years of age. Police, however, said that the exact identity is yet to be ascertained as the suitcase contained only a part of the woman's body.

"Police are looking into CCTV footage in the nearby areas. The perpetrators will soon be held," senior police officer SC Rawat said.

