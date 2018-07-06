Woman, 2 Children Allegedly Burnt Alive By In-Laws For Dowry In Lucknow

The victim's mother-in-law and two other members have been taken into custody (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive allegedly by her in-laws in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh for failing to fulfil their dowry demands, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Prayagipur. The victims's mother has filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter's in-laws were harassing her for not bringing enough dowry.

The bodies of the woman and her two children, aged one month and 3 years, were recovered on Friday and sent for an autopsy. A case has been registered against five persons, an official told IANS.

The official said the victim's mother-in-law and two other family members have been taken into custody. Her husband works as a daily wager outside the village.

