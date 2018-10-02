Wife, Friend Of Killed Apple Sales Executive Taken To Crime Scene

Vivek Tiwari's wife had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

In the killing of executive Vivek Tiwari by the police in Lucknow, the witness who was with him in the car and his wife Kalpana Tiwari were taken to the site of the shooting by a Special Investigation Team.

Vivek Tiwari, an Apple sales executive, was shot dead by a police constable last Saturday, for allegedly not stopping for checking while he was driving with his colleague at Gomtinagar in the city. The autopsy says he died of a gunshot injury to the left of his chin.

The woman who was in the car with Tiwari and his wife were both taken to the spot as the special team recreated the incident that has fueled nationwide outrage and concern.

A large crowd watched as the investigators, along with the police, tried to establish exactly how the incident went down.

The witness has said the policeman, constable Prashant Chaudhary, shot the executive from the front.

"We were returning home when two bike-borne police personnel - Prashant and Sandeep - came from front and Prashant shot at him. Bullet was fired from front. A few truck-drivers were present there but they didn't help," she told reporters.

The constable allegedly shot Tiwari after he refused to stop his car, when asked by the patrol team.

"The car was never stationary and it was moving. The police had no reason for coming and shouting at us. They may have misunderstood the presence of a lady in the car. It made no sense of what they did and why they did it," the witness said.

She also alleged that her statements had been misrepresented.

The policeman has claimed he fired at Tiwari's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike.

"I did not shoot him. He hit me with the car first. I asked him to come out of the car. He reversed his car twice and tried to run over me. I was on the ground and took out my pistol only to warn him. The pistol was loaded and a shot got fired. I did not fire and had no intention of shooting him. The man fled the spot after being hit by the bullet," said Prashant Chaudhary.

Tiwari was admitted to hospital at 2:05 am early Sunday and died around 20 minutes later.

The police allegedly did not inform his wife until 3 am.