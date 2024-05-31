Over 20 Cars Block Lucknow Road For Birthday Celebration, Case Filed

The police intervened after a video clip of the incident went viral

A case has been lodged against unidentified persons at Sushant Golf City police station under relevant sections after a video showed more than 20 cars blocking a road for a birthday celebration, the police said.

The police intervened after a video clip of the incident went viral on Thursday.

In the viral footage, 20 cars were seen parked along the service road with Ekana Stadium in the background.

"The viral video depicts 20-25 cars parked in a service lane between two prominent malls on Shaheed Path. It came to the police's attention that these individuals were celebrating a birthday party," said Shashank Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), South.

He added an FIR has been lodged against unidentified individuals at the Sushant Golf City police station under relevant sections.

"Some individuals have been identified by the police using the vehicle's number plates, while efforts are underway to identify the others," he added.

ADCP Singh said the FIR had been filed under IPC Section 283 (obstruction of public way), violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, and violation of regulations regarding assembly of more than five persons.

Police teams are conducting raids in residences located in Aashiana and old city areas.

