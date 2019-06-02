UP Anti-Terrorism Squad Arrests Wanted Criminal Chaand Babu In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the criminal at the Lucknow Airport (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested wanted criminal Chaand Babu from the domestic airport in Lucknow, the special police force said today.

In a statement issued, senior police official, ATS, UP, Rajkaran Nayyar said, "On the request of the UP ATS, the Intelligence Bureau had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Chand Babu. The ATS arrested him late on Saturday night from the Amausi airport."

The arrested person had got a passport by furnishing fake documents, officials said.

"Chaand Babu is a resident of Barabanki district, but he had furnished papers showing that he is a resident of Kaisarbagh in Lucknow. A case under various sections of the IPC and Passport Act was registered against him in 2009," officials said.

Look-out circulars are issued by several authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate, to keep a watch on arrival and departure from India of both Indian and foreign nationals.

