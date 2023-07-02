Posters Calling Akhilesh Yadav 'Future PM' Put Up In Lucknow

Officials said the hoardings of Akhilesh Yadav were put up by an SP spokesperson.

Several posters and hoardings projecting Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav as the future Prime Minister of the country were put up in Lucknow on Saturday.

According to officials, the banners and posters depicting Akhilesh Yadav as the nation's next PM were displayed outside the Samajwadi Party's office on the occasion of the SP chief's birthday.

The officials added that the hoardings were put up by SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and wished the Mr Yadav on his birthday. The Chief Minister also prayed for his good health and well-being.

"Birthday greetings to the National President of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav. I wish you good health from Lord Shri Ram," he tweeted.

