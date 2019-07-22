UP Chief Minister Condoles death Of 9 People In Hapur road Accident

Yogi Adityanath asks administration to ensure treatment of hapur accident victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this morning expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident in Hapur district.

Several persons were injured when a pickup truck in which the victims were travelling collided with another vehicle on Sunday.

Some of the wounded were taken to a hospital in Hapur, others were referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Mr Adityanath asked the administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

"The victims were returning from a wedding when the accident took place," said police officer Sarvesh Kumar.



