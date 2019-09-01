UP Bureaucrat's Wife Allegedly Shoots Herself At Lucknow Home

The police did not say why the woman killed herself. (Representational)

The wife of an IAS officer in Lucknow allegedly shot herself with a licensed gun at home, the police said.

"The woman's family told us that she shot herself with a licensed pistol," they added.

The woman has been identified as Anita Singh, wife of Director of the State Urban Development Agency Umesh Pratap Singh.

"The woman's family took her to a private hospital where she was declared dead," the police said.

