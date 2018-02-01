No Need Of NIA Probe Into Kasganj Incident: High Court

A Lucknow bench also refused to issue any direction to the state government to award Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased and grant status of martyr to him.
The bench of justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin was disposing of a PIL filed by Dileep Kumar Srivastava and others in the matter.
Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Hari Shanker Jain questioned the alleged double standards in granting compensation to riot victims of different communities.
Comments
Chandan Gupta, 22 died of gunshot wounds in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out in the western Uttar Pradesh town to celebrate Republic Day. At least three shops, two buses and a car were torched in the clashes.