Mysterious Moving Train Of Lights Seen In UP's Skies, Internet Baffled

The image showed a trail of lights that looked like a long luminous streak.

Locals in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow were perplexed after spotting a train of white lights in the sky that were flashing. The strange dots of light were seen drifting slowly over the night sky. According to a report in Times of India, the train of lights was a Starlink-51 satellite train.

Several Twitter users had also pointed out that the ghostly illumination might be a SpaceX Starlink and not any alien craft.

People began to worry about the glimmer after seeing the creepy sight in the photos that quickly gained popularity on social media.

While some internet users jumped to the conclusion that it might be due to refraction, others thought it was mysterious and said it was a "act of God."

Several Twitter users joked that it might be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Many Twitter users shared their insightful opinions about the images.

One user tagged NASA, ISRO SpaceX, and the Uttar Pradesh government's Information and Public Relations Department in a question regarding the enigmatic lights.

One creative user made a comparison between these lights and the lights that come from a running train's coach when it is dark outside.

Today at 7:15 pm around I saw one mysterious object full of light like train is traveling in sky and light coming out from bogies windows. pic.twitter.com/LJzAeVNzBP — Abid Ali (@AbidAli15336761) September 12, 2022

Notably, similar enigmatic lights that baffled the residents were photographed in Punjab's Pathankot in December 2021.

Before this, in June 2021, unusual lights flickering in the night sky had been seen in Gujarat's Junagadh, Upleta, and surrounding parts of Saurashtra, sparking conjecture about UFOs.