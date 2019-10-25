Man Pastes 542 Kilograms Of Gold On His Back To Smuggle It From Dubai, Caught

The man was travelling from Dubai and was caught at Lucknow airport. (File)

The Customs Department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in the Uttar Pradesh capital on Friday apprehended a man trying to smuggle 542g gold valued at Rs 21,46,320 lakh.

He flew in from Dubai in flight number IX 194 to Lucknow and was arrested after the precious yellow metal in the form of semi-liquid paste was found attached to his back.

Further details are awaited.

