Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Man In Lucknow With 99 kg Cannabis

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: An STF team of UP police recovered 99 kg cannabis (Representational)

A special task force (STF) team of Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow and recovered 99 kg cannabis from his possession, estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested person has been identified as Jasmer Singh, a resident of Haryana.

"Around 99 kg cannabis, a truck, driving license, Aadhaar card, mobile phone, ATM card, oil card, Rs 1,000 cash and a transport receipt was recovered from the arrested person's possession," police said in a statement.

According to the police, they have received reliable information about a group which had been actively bringing drugs into the state from Assam.

"An STF was constituted in this regard and investigation was taken up," the statement said.

Police said that the accused was arrested after the team stopped a truck travelling from Gorakhpur for checking and found cannabis.

"During the interrogation, the arrested person revealed that he had bought the truck from one person in Haryana. He had been operating the vehicle for the past six to seven months. He was approached by some persons to smuggle cannabis from Guwahati to Azamgarh and he took up the contract," it said.

