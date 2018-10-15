Lucknow Muslim Family Celebrates Ramlila For 3 Generations

Muslim family in Lucknow has been celebrating Ramlila for three generations

A Muslim family in Lucknow has been celebrating Ramlila for the last three generations. Mohammad Sabir Khan, the eldest member of the family and director of the grand event said, he has been participating in it for over four decades.

Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area has donned a festive look and the excitement is the neighbourhood is noticeable.

"This Ramlila was started in 1972 and since then, both Hindus and Muslims been part of it. I started participating in it since I was 13-year-old and since then, I haven't even skipped a year," Mohammad Sabir Khan told news agency ANI.

Mohammad Sabir Khan, in his 60s, is the director of the play. He has played virtually every role in Ramlila, from Ravana to Ram, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Sita, Kaikeyi, Kaushalya and others. This year he is playing the role of Dasaratha.

"Even in 1992 when the Babri Masjid was brought down and several temples and mosques were attacked, our Ramlila in Baksi ka Talab did not stop," said Mohammad Sabir Khan.

Calling for unity between communities, he said, "God did not divide people as Hindus and Muslims. We are all one, as brothers. Above all, we are human beings."