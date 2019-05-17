Wall Decor Falls Off At Lucknow Airport, Close Shave For Passengers

A portion of wall decor fell at Lucknow Airport, no injuries have been reported.

Passengers and staff at Lucknow airport had a close shave after a portion of wall decor fell off today morning, news agency ANI reported. No injuries have been reported so far.

Lucknow airport is an international airport in Uttar Pradesh. It was earlier called Amausi Airport but was renamed as Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport after the fifth Prime Minister of India in 2008.

The airport has three terminals and a third one was announced last year by Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu. This new terminal will be able to have a capacity of 24.6 million passengers.

Broken pieces of glass can be seen after wall decor falls off at a passenger's luggage at Lucknow airport.

The airport was given Airport Authority of India's "Best Airport" award in July 2013 along with Jodhpur Airport.

In 2018, Lucknow Airport was awarded the best airport in the category "Best Airport by size and region by the Airports Council International.

(With Inputs From ANI)

