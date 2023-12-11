Girl Gang-Raped In Parked Car Outside Medical College In Lucknow: Police

The police have arrested three men over the alleged gang-rape in Lucknow

A girl who had been getting treatment at a top hospital in the heart of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by three men.

One of them ran a tea stall outside King George's Medical University (KGMU), where the girl was receiving treatment for an illness.

The police said the girl and one of the accused, Satyam, who ran the tea stall, got acquainted after they met over tea.

During one of their meetings, Satyam called her inside a car to help with charging his phone. The car was parked right in front of the hospital, the police said.

The three men then dumped her on the road.

The police said they are questioning the three suspects.