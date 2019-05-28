Former Cop Registers Alleged Forgery Case Against Uber In Lucknow

Uber reportedly charged the cop Rs 52.50 as cancellation charges and did not refund it. (FILE)

A retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police has registered a case of forgery against ride-hailing major Uber in Lucknow.

According to a complaint registered at the Gomti Nagar police station, former DGP Sulkhan Singh on Sunday booked an Uber cab but had to cancel the trip immediately.

Uber reportedly charged him Rs 52.50 as cancellation charges. After the cab company allegedly refused to refund the cancellation charges, the former DGP filed a case against Uber with the police.

Gomti Nagar station house officer Ram Surat Sonkar said that the case was registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Uber officials have been asked to appear at the Gomti Nagar police station. They were yet to comply.

"For cancellation and refunds, if a rider feels that they have been wrongly charged a fee, the rider can report, seek help on the app from their trip history and the fare is almost immediately refunded," an Uber spokesperson told news agency IANS.