Class 8 Student Jumps Off Fifth Floor, Commits Suicide In Lucknow: Cops

The girl's parents have said that she committed suicide, the police said. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 8, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, the police said.

"The girl was staying with her parents on the fifth floor at Arif Apartments under the Hussainganj police station limits. There were only three members in the family," senior police official Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

"We have recovered the body of the girl. It looks like she committed suicide after jumping from the fifth floor. We have sent the body for post-mortem. We are interrogating her parents and teachers," he added.

The parents of the girl are saying that she committed suicide, the police said.

"We are trying to find out the cause of death. We have not recovered any suicide note, but it has come to light that her mother said something to her regarding studies. We are investing the matter further," Rawat said.

