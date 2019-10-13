Case Against Man For Making Hoax Bomb Threat At Lucknow Airport: Official

The passenger said there was a bomb on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight. (Representational)

A passenger was questioned by airport authorities in Lucknow after he made a hoax bomb threat at the city airport, the police said.

The passenger has been identified as Piyush Verma who said there was a bomb on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight, that was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm on Saturday.

"Verma was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. At the airport, he asked a passenger where he was travelling to. When the passenger replied that he was travelling to Chennai, Verma started screaming that there was a bomb on a Chennai bound IndiGo flight," said Amit Kumar, Circle Officer (CO), Krishna Nagar.

"Later, Verma was interrogated but he did not cooperate during the process. The aircraft was checked thoroughly but we did not find any suspicious object," he added.

"The flight took off after a thorough search was conducted. Airport authorities have urged that action should be taken against Verma and based on their complaint a case has also been registered. Further investigation is underway," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.