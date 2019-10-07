4 Dead After SUV Rams Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The driver of the container truck fell asleep while driving, police said. (Representational)

Four people were killed and one injured on Monday when a container truck collided with a divider following which an SUV rammed into it on the Agra Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

A police official said that the driver of the container truck, who was going towards Lucknow, fell asleep while driving. After the truck hit the divider, the high-speed Tata Safari lost control and rammed into the container.

According to the police, the victims comprised three women and a man. All the five including the injured man were inside the SUV.

They were residents of Janaki Nagar, Gonda.

