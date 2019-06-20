3 Out Of Seven Bodies Of Children Pulled Out From Canal In Lucknow

The vehicle carrying 29 people returning from a wedding function plunged into the Indira Canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of city at around 3 am, said senior official

Lucknow | | Updated: June 20, 2019 18:22 IST
A hunt is on to trace the remaining four children, police said


Lucknow: 

Search teams managed to fish out bodies of three children out of seven feared drowned in a canal in which a pick-up van they were travelling in plunged early today.

The vehicle carrying 29 people returning from a wedding function plunged into the Indira Canal in Nagram area on the outskirts of city at around 3 am, said Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Twenty people were rescued earlier, he added.

Out of the seven children, who went missing bodies of three were fished out by divers of the NDRF and SDRF, he added.

"A hunt is on to trace the remaining four children," the district magistrate told news agency PTI.

The bodies are yet to be identified, he added.

