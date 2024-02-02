On CCTV, 3 Of Family Shot Dead At Home Over Land Dispute In Lucknow

An argument over land led to the deaths

A long-standing dispute over land ended in the deaths of a woman, her teen son, and her brother-in-law at their Lucknow home today.

Footage from the CCTV camera installed in the front yard of the house showed the accused, identified as Lallan Khan, arriving in a red SUV with his aides, brandishing the rifles.

The men are then seen arguing with the family, which, the police said, was over a piece of land.

Soon, it escalated and the accused started firing. A man was shot outside the house while the accused pointed the rifle inside and fired indiscriminately, killing a woman and her 17-year-old son. The accused is the uncle of the woman's husband.

Panic has gripped the area since the firing and police officials have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

"Both the groups were related to the other... We have recovered the licenced rifle that was used and the Thar in which they came to this house. We have caught a few of the accused's associates and are working to arrest him," the police said.

"The police were not informed that the land would be measured by a Lekhpal. As a result, no cops were present during the measuring," he added.

The bodies will be sent for an autopsy tomorrow.