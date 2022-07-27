3 Of Family End Life In Lucknow, Suicide Note Found

Lucknow: The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. (Representational)

A man, his wife and their 14-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide in Lucknow on Wednesday, police said.

Shailendra Kumar, a junior engineer in the Irrigation department, his wife Geeta and their daughter allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at their home in Jankipuram area in the morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police SM Qasim Abidi said.

"The neighbours informed police about the incident and a police team rushed to the spot and took the trio to hospital. The three died during treatment," the DCP said.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and have started investigation on the basis of its content.

"The suicide note seems to be written by the father. He has named some people in the note accusing them of forcing him to take the extreme step. Efforts are being made to detain those named in the suicide note," DCP Abidi said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A team of Jankipuram Police station is investigating the matter.

