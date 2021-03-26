2 Men Allegedly Rape Woman After Offering Her Job In Lucknow: Police

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police said. (Representational)

Two men allegedly raped a woman at a guesthouse in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The men had lured the woman under the pretext of giving her a modelling assignment, they added.

The police said the incident happened on Thursday and that the woman has identified the accused people as Sohum and Priyansh.

Praveen Malik, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Lucknow, said: "Under the Vibhuti Khand police station limits, a complaint was received from a woman alleging rape, following which a case was registered. The 23-year-old woman alleged that through Instagram, two youth named Sohum and Priyansh called her to the Nilanjan Guest House on the pretext of giving her a modelling assignment and then raped her there."

"A case has been registered and a medical examination of the woman is being conducted. An investigation is underway. Appropriate action shall be taken against the accused persons once the medical reports are received," the police official added.