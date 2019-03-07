2 Emergency Landings At Lucknow Airport, All Passengers Safe

The passengers of the both the flights were evacuated safely, airport officials said.

Lucknow | | Updated: March 07, 2019 23:15 IST
A GoAir flight between Patna and Delhi had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag in engine.


Lucknow: 

Lucknow's airport on Thursday witnessed the emergency landing of two aircrafts. The passengers of the both the flights were evacuated safely, airport officials said.

A GoAir flight between Patna and Delhi had to be diverted to Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport due to a technical snag in the engine.

"While the technical snag is being investigated, alternate arrangements have been made for all the 128 passengers for their onward journey," GoAir said in a statement.

An Air India flight between Delhi and Durgapur declared a full emergency due to a major glitch in the engine.

The Air India flight AI 755 was landed safely at Lucknow airport at 7 am.

