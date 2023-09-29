2 Dead, Several Trapped After Building Collapse In Lucknow, Rescue Op On

Lucknow Building Collapse: Officials said efforts are on to rescue the trapped people.

At least two labourers were killed and several others remain trapped as a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow yesterday, the officials said.

The wall collapsed late last night while work was on to build a parking lot in the area.

"Information was received at 11:30 pm that a land subsidence occurred at a multi-level parking being built here. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) arrived on the spot to rescue labourers who were trapped under the debris," said a senior police official.