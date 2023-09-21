Sisters Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Serve A Chic Style Moment For A Jaane Jaan Birthday Celebration

Kareena and Karisma look stunning on Kareena's birthday

Bollywood has no dearth of stylish sister duos but when it comes to the Kapoors, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have often stood out and it's always in their most stylish versions. Ordinary is definitely not in Kareena Kapoor's dictionary and her fashion choices are a testament to the same. It is the Bollywood style icon's birthday today and Karisma gave us a sneak peek of her intimate birthday celebration. It was indeed high in fashion as the sisters have individualistic yet coordinating styles that complement each other. The birthday girl was decked in a bright orange kaftan set that came with intricate gold embroidered patterns and a statement neckline. The monochrome bottom struck the perfect balance. To add contrast to her style, Karisma took a minimal route in a white comfy kurta set. It truly is a happy birthday for Kareena as her movie Jaane Jaan releases today also, giving cause for a dual celebration.

Also Read: Kareena And Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla And Amrita Arora Take Over London, Sex And The City Style

Sisters who slay together, stay together. From twinning with their pouts to complementing each other in coordinated fits, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are a fashionable duo that one cannot miss taking notes from. Previously, they gave us a lesson in minimal dressing as they looked nothing short of beautiful in simple yet stunning white outfits. In a post, the actors were seen posing with their dad, radiating minimal charm in chic white shirts. We truly are taking notes from the duo to up our sibling fashion game.

Also Read: When Sisters Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Go On A Beach Holiday, You Know It'll Be A Stylish One

The sibling duo served us with a spectacular fashion moment at Kareena's intimate birthday celebration but then again, they always do that.