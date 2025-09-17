Why Georgia Is Fast Becoming A Sour Trip For Indians Despite 40% Increase In Visitors In 2025

Georgia has become one of the most sought-after destinations for Indians in recent years. Nestled between Europe and Asia, this small country has all the makings of a dream trip: stunning mountain ranges, picture-perfect monasteries, European-style towns with cobbled streets, a vibrant nightlife in its capital Tbilisi, and a food and wine culture that rivals Italy and France - and all of it, at a fraction of the cost.

With direct flights from India and a simple e-visa process, many Indians see Georgia as their easy gateway to Europe without spending Rs 2-3 lakh on a Schengen trip.

But behind the postcard views lies an uncomfortable reality.

A growing number of Indian travellers have spoken out on social media about being racially profiled by Georgian authorities. Stories of young Indian men being pulled aside for "random checks", being grilled at Tbilisi airport, or even being denied entry despite valid documents have become common. Tourists have shared accounts of being held back for hours, asked invasive questions, and in some cases, sent back on the same flight they arrived on.

"Most Inhumane Behaviour"

Georgia is making headlines once again, after a woman alleged that Georgian officials subjected a group of 56 Indian tourists to extremely inhumane treatment while they tried to enter the country from the neighbouring Armenia.

What Happened

In an Instagram post, Dhruvee Patel said that the group, despite holding valid e-visas and paperwork, was humiliated and held for hours at the Sadakhlo crossing.

She claimed they were left in the freezing cold for over five hours without access to food or toilets, and that officers took their passports for more than two hours without any explanation.

According to her, the group was made to sit on the pavement "like cattle", filmed "like criminals", and prevented from recording the incident themselves.

She further alleged that officials didn't review their documents and simply dismissed their visas as "wrong", and called the incident "shameful and unacceptable".

But this is not the first time such an incident has occured. Let's look at some similar cases.

Similar Cases

A similar incident occurred in January 2025. A solo traveller shared his "harrowing experience" in Tbilisi. The incident was amplified on X by travel influencer Jimeet Ved, who goes by @outofofficedaku on X and Instagram.

The solo traveller flew to Tbilisi expecting a brief holiday among the city's historic sites and scenic views, but the experience unravelled on arrival, leaving him shaken and humiliated.

According to him, the immigration officer handling his case was allegedly "almost abusive" despite his complete documentation, including hotel confirmations, a detailed printed itinerary, proof of funds in cash, a return ticket, and a company ID.

The questioning grew intrusive and accusatory, alleged the traveller, with the officer demanding precise lists of churches, forts, and other attractions, then disregarding the written plan as if it did not exist.

He was then accused of "hiding something", and was ultimately refused entry, subjected to demeaning treatment and racist overtones, shouted at, and ordered to stand aside while even basic queries about his baggage were met with a curt command to "shut up," said the traveller.

He was deported to Baku but, because his Azerbaijan visa allowed only single entry, could not re-enter and was stranded at the airport despite "polite but unhelpful local officials".

With little information about his passport or luggage and mounting stress, he eventually secured a flight back to India, and lost more than Rs 2.6 lakh in hotel bookings, flight insurance, and other costs.

Let's look at another incident. In 2017, Khushbu Kaushal, a working professional from Mumbai, had planned her annual vacation to Georgia, drawn by its history, landscapes, and reputation as a safe destination for solo women travellers.

On June 29, she flew from Mumbai to Tbilisi, carrying all required documents including an approved e-visa, employer letter, financial statements, hotel bookings, and travel insurance. Despite this, she was diverted at immigration, questioned, and then left waiting without explanation.

What began as a seemingly routine process turned into hours of uncertainty, where she was repeatedly dismissed, denied basic necessities like water and food, and eventually deported without being given a clear reason.

"This was the beginning of the most humiliating night of my life. Every time, after being told I was being sent back, when I tried approaching one of your immigration officers to get any answer, I was shouted at, told rudely to sit in a corner and that I will not be given any reason for inadmissibility to your country," the post read.

The Racial Profiling

Such viral posts, media stories, and community reports describe racially tinged profiling and harsh treatment of Indians at Georgian borders.

A Reddit user shared a similar incident, claiming that "mostly middle eastern/ East Asians are denied entry in Georgia. I wonder if Georgians also deny entry to Germans or Spaniards for example. Because many Georgians actually suffer racism in those countries. Ironic."

The profiling is often explained away as Georgia trying to curb illegal immigration, since some Indians have overstayed visas or used the country as an entry point into Europe. However, this blanket suspicion ends up unfairly targeting genuine travellers who arrive only to enjoy their holiday. Women, families, and solo travellers usually face fewer issues, but young men travelling in groups often report the harshest treatment.

For a country that thrives on tourism, Georgia has actively marketed itself to Indian travellers - Bollywood films have been shot there, influencers have showcased its landscapes, and packages are aggressively sold by Indian travel agencies.

Yet, on the ground, the experience often feels contradictory. While Georgian locals are known to be warm and hospitable once you're inside the country, the border experience has left many Indians feeling unwelcome.

Has The Allure Faded?

Despite these challenges, Georgia's allure hasn't faded.

Data from 2024 showed that Georgia welcomed 1,24,000 visitors from India. In the first six months of 2025 alone, arrivals from India grew by 40% compared to the same period last year.

Instagram is flooded with pictures of Indians in Tbilisi's Old Town, sipping wine in Kakheti, skiing in Gudauri, or posing at the Gergeti Trinity Church with the Caucasus mountains as the backdrop. For many, the beauty of Georgia outweighs the initial hassle, but there's no denying that the racial profiling at entry points has left a sour taste.

For Indians looking for their slice of Europe closer home, Georgia does deliver, but it also serves as a reminder that even dream destinations can be difficult to reach, thanks to immigration officers.

READ MORE: Trip To Georgia From India: 5-Day Itinerary