Why You Need Boredom And How Gen Z Doesn't Really Know What It Means

When was the last time you were truly bored? No, not the kind where you're lounging on your sofa, doom-scrolling reels. We're talking proper, staring-out-of-the-window, no-phone, just-you-and-your-thoughts kind of bored. The kind where you're so idle you start noticing how the fan spins or how your breath fogs up the glass. Today, it seems the only time we get bored is when our phones finally run out of charge and there's no power bank at hand.

The art of sitting idle, doing absolutely nothing, sounds ludicrous - especially if you're Gen Z or Gen Alpha. But believe it or not, embracing boredom can be one of the best things we do for ourselves. Even Einstein championed its virtues: "I lived in solitude in the country and noticed how the monotony of a quiet life stimulates the creative mind."

But before we dive into those benefits, let's explore why the art of genuine idleness is slowly being lost.

Getting bored sometimes is good for your health. Image: Unsplash

The Lost Art of Doing 'Nothing'

A 2018 report from Ofcom, the UK's telecoms regulator, found that people check their phones every 12 minutes while awake. Seventy-one per cent never switch them off, and 40 per cent check them within five minutes of waking up (unless they are waking up to a notification, that is).

This compulsive connectedness has wrecked our attention and glorified multitasking. Now, juggling 10 things while being glued to a screen is seen as efficient. But in reality, we've lost the ability to be still, to focus, and yes-get bored. Especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who have grown up in a world where silence and slowness are practically extinct.

A World Of Endless Digital Stimulation

Dr Gorav Gupta, senior psychiatrist and CEO of Tulasi Healthcare, New Delhi, explains that Gen Z has grown up in a world of endless digital stimulation, phones, social media, streaming, all at their fingertips.

Multitasking is the new normal. Image: Unsplash

Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, agrees. He says the moment there's a lull, Gen Z reaches for their devices. Unlike earlier generations who had to wait for a specific TV show or travel for activities, today's generation is never more than a swipe away from instant entertainment.

How Social Media Trains Our Brain

According to Dr Shaunak, social media is a prime culprit. Platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels are designed for fast, dopamine-packed content.

"These platforms train the brain to crave constant novelty. That means slower or quieter activities now feel dull. Plus, the algorithms are built to serve up a constant stream of engaging material, leaving little room for actual downtime, " He adds.

Then there's FOMO. Seeing what others are doing online makes the idea of doing nothing feel like falling behind. Ironically, all this overstimulation has led to shorter attention spans. Gen Z's attention span is now likened to that of a goldfish, averaging around eight seconds, compared to 12 seconds for Millennials. Ironically, we're always feeling bored; yet, we've lost the ability to be bored in a meaningful way.

Practice ROMO (Relief Of Missing Out). Image: Unsplash

But What Does Getting Bored In An Efficient Way Even Mean?

There's an increasing buzz around the idea that boredom is not merely a void to be filled but a vital catalyst for creativity, concentration, and mental well-being. Some retreats even offer no-screen detoxes (yes, like the one you saw in The White Lotus Season 3) where people intentionally disconnect and embrace the stillness. But why is boredom such a big deal? NDTV spoke to experts to find out.

Boredom Fuels Creativity

Professor Sairaj Patki, faculty of psychology at Pune-based FLAME University, tells NDTV that boredom lets our minds wander, allowing us to slip into a state called incubation-where we unconsciously mull over problems. This is often when those "aha" moments sneak in. Think about it: Archimedes wouldn't have had a 'eureka' moment without boredom.

Enhances Concentration

Experts say boredom gives us space to reflect-on thoughts, feelings, goals-and that reflection improves concentration. It builds our tolerance for stillness and enhances our ability to be present without needing constant distractions.

It's Good For Your Brain

Dr Shaunak adds that, just like our bodies, our brains need a break too. Boredom gives our minds time to rest and recharge. Taking time to disengage replenishes our ability to focus later. In contrast, always being "on" burns out our mental resources.

The Japanese Have Already Figured It Out: MA

Trust the Japanese to have a beautifully nuanced philosophy for this. MA, which roughly translates to "pause" or "interval," is about becoming aware of space and time.

MA encourages us to focus on transitional moments, to reflect and find clarity. By embracing these pauses without discomfort, we develop patience, resilience, and a deeper connection with ourselves.

Is There A Right Way To Get Bored?

Let's start with what not to do. Boredom isn't a cue to binge on junk food, spiral into passive scrolling, or bounce between Netflix and YouTube until your brain melts. These "coping" habits prevent real mental rest.

Here are a few ideas for embracing boredom the right way:

Take a walk without a plan: Choose a familiar route and allow your mind to meander without a predetermined destination.

Engage in simple chores: Activities like folding laundry or washing dishes by hand can be meditative.

Practice mindfulness: Sit quietly with your eyes closed, or gaze out of a window, and focus solely on being present.

Limit digital distractions: Put your phone away. Designate specific times or areas where digital devices are off limits so that your brain can truly rest.

Because in a world that's constantly buzzing, the best thing you can do is sit still and just be... bored. Not at the desk; no; but certainly on the pot.