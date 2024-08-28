Margot Robbie's Take On Maternity Fashion Came In A Bump-Baring White Shirt With Black Flared Pants

Margot's Maternity Fashion Is All Chic As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Pregnant star Margot Robbie is currently enjoying family time with husband Tom Ackerly. The couple, who is expecting their first child, was spotted together in Sardinia, Italy. What grabbed our attention was Margot's casual yet chic maternity fashion. The Barbie actress was seen wearing a pair of black flared pants with a white button-down shirt that was unbuttoned, exposing her bare baby bump. She completed her look with a black bucket hat, a pair of Prada sunglasses and a slouchy shoulder bag. Her husband complemented her well with khaki shorts and a white casual t-shirt.

Margot has showcased fashion goals throughout her pregnancy, with her back-to-back maternity outfits. Back in July, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride in Lake Camo, Italy. In the pictures, Margot wore a white crop top with an oversized black blazer. She completed her look with black low-rise pants and golden earrings, looking effortlessly gorgeous.

Margot's style is proof that she knows how to dress her growing bump. Margot, along with her husband Tom, emerged stylish at Wimbledon in July 2024. The star was seen donning a black and white polka dotted dress featuring a cape-like sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. She teamed her outfit with a matching bowling-style bag and black heels, looking effortlessly chic.

Margot's fashion game is all things casual and comfortable, and we love it.

