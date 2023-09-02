Vaani Kapoor's Rs 3.45 Lakh JJ Valaya Saree Is The Latest Entry In Her Ethnic Style Files

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning

Vaani Kapoor's love for the six-yard staple is truly unparalleled. Her elaborate choices often reflect with every style she adorns. After setting a strong footprint in the industry, she is taking over the fashion sphere too. Her fashion sensibilities are usually a treat for sore eyes and in the latest style move, she made us do the double take in a beautiful JJ Valaya saree as she attended an award ceremony. Her penchant for fashion-forward, breathable silhouettes made this saree a fabulous fit. While prints are often oscillating in and out of the fashion scene, this particular style is timeless. The dupion printed and embroidered saree came with the designer's signature detailing. Priced at Rs 3,45,000 on the designer's website, Vaani paired it with a stunning embroidered blouse and kept it simple and elegant with a bun to complete her look.

One thorough look at Vaani Kapoor's Instagram and you will know why she is also a style star. Her skill set extends beyond just her cinematic art. Her style truly lives up to the hype. Recently, she opted for an easy-breezy sharara set that set fashion hearts on fire. She opted for a pink floral style from the shelves of designer Ridhi Mehra. Thankfully, florals never seem boring and Vaani made them look even better with her ethnic style.

Shine bright like a diamond, but make it desi. Vaani Kapoor's ethnic style can give us some handy sartorial pointers. In another look, she gave us another reason to bookmark her style. In a silver chrome lehenga, Vaani aced all the elegant credentials of the silhouette like a pro. The gold-toned contrast detailing over the attire blended perfectly.

Vaani Kapoor's traditional style is the perfect amalgamation of trendy and subtle.