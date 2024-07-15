Daisy Edgar-Jones' Textured Brown Co-Ord Set Is A 'Twist' On The Usual

Daisy Edgar-Jones' Textured Brown Co-Ord Set Is A "Twist" From The Usual

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell whipped up a fashion storm at actress, and film producer Charlize Theron's annual Block Party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). It indeed was a fashionable affair as the actors turned up the style game. The fourth edition of the event-for-a-cause also celebrated the release of their film Twisters. Daisy picked out a textured brown co-ord set, adhering to the cowboy-themed dress code. Her OOTD featured a crop top that came with a ribbed hem and loose-fitted long sleeves. She teamed the fitted bodice with a floor-sweeping maxi skirt. Splatters of abstract black impressions on the two-piece number added an extra dose of fashion. Daisy's earthy-toned makeup comprising blush-tinted cheeks, peach lipstick and wispy mascara-coated lashes was on par with her ensemble.

Glen Powell, the Anyone But You star looked handsome in a navy blue suit and matching trousers. Lapel collars, coupled with side pockets and black button elements on the front delivered a sense of suave sophistication. A crisp white, buttoned-up shirt underneath added some much-needed contrast.

At Twisters Los Angeles premiere, Daisy Edgar-Jones turned into a Gucci girl. She slipped into a sleeveless white column dress that had a scarf-like neckline. The streamlined silhouette cascaded in length creating a floor-grazing train on the red carpet. Daisy sprinkled some drama into the monotone ensemble by opting for a backless element. One band of fabric draped asymmetrically on the back plunged into an unconventional strip.

Complementing his co-star was Glen Powell, looking dapper in a military green suit by Brioni. The three-piece attire consisted of a not-so-fitted blazer with dramatic collars, black buttons, and pockets on either side. He paired it with a basic shirt keeping one button open. It was tucked inside his matching green trousers.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones chic style statements are meant to serve