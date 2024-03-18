Triptii Dimri Turns Bad Newz To Good News With Her Double Denim Look In New Film Poster

Triptii Dimri Turns Bad Newz To Good News With Her Double Denim Look

Triptii Dimri has been on a style roll and her enviable form-fitting style is only made to impress. While her mesmerisingly elegant cinematic performances have our hearts, her fashion business game is equally stronger. After her stylish ramp walk for Shantanu and Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, the actress is again treating us with some style from her upcoming new movie. Bad Newz' poster has just been released and we can't help but witness Triptii's casually cool style. Starring opposite Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, Triptii's style is already giving fashion notes. For the first look, the actress trusted a denim-on-denim that truly demanded all our attention. She had a hot take on the trend in a chic indigo-blue denim bralette paired with distressed shorts. With wispy lashes, tinted lips and dewy glam, she kept her makeup minimal to complete her attire.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Triptii Dimri Brought Tons Of Metallic Magic To Shantnu And Nikhil's Show

Hot is the keyword that keeps coming up when defining Triptii Dimri's style trajectory. In another look for the poster, Triptii gave us a masterclass in doing casually chic style right. She paired a plunging blue bralette with light blue denims. The dainty necklace matched the neckline and her minimal dewy glam was minimal monochrome magic done to perfection.

All that glitters is Triptii Dimri in a shimmery green sequin dress. Her next look truly gave party dressing a glam spin. The strappy number came with a mini hemline and her chunky heels perfectly completed the look. She kept it minimal with sleek danglers and open tresses.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri's Fresh No-Makeup Look Is Giving Spring Beauty Inspiration Through And Through

Next up, she opted for a boho-chic style in an ethnic look. She paired an embroidered blouse with a printed skirt to create the most appealing vision. Her choice for oxidised earrings and bangles were the best way to keep it traditionally chic.