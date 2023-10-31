Lionel Messi, Wife Antonela Roccuzzo And Their 3 Sons Look Fabulous In Matching Black Looks

Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo Look Brilliant In A Black Tuxedo And Gown

That Lionel Messi is a superstar on the football field is a given. Last night's Ballon d'Or win is proof of this. The athlete beat Erling Haaland to bag his 8th Ballon d'Or award in Paris. The coveted award recognizes talent in the world of men's and women's football, of which Messi is a decorated hero. But that seemed to be the case even off the field last night. To accept his newest piece of silverware, Lionel attended the Ballon d'Or ceremony with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three sons, each of them sporting a black look and cutting an adorably chic family picture.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@leomessi

The footballer chose a classic black tailored suit with a crisp white shirt and black bow tie. His wife Antonela was in sync in a subtly chic single-shoulder black gown in a column-style silhouette and gold detailing over the strap. Her hair was pinned in an updo with bronze tones framing her face.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@leomessi

The sweetest part of this family portrait was Lionel and Antonela's sons Mateo, Thiago and Ciro, who were also in attendance to cheer their famous father on. The three tots wore matching black blazers and pants with white shirts, no ties and sneakers. They joined their dad on stage when he received his wife.

Lionel marked the incredible win with photos from the ceremony, while also giving thanks in the caption, that stated, "I only have words of gratitude for all the people around the world who supported me so much during my career and to whom I want to specially dedicate this award, along with my family who was always by my side. This is a Ballon d'Or that I also want to share with my fellow @afaseleccion, technical body, the employees... Because without the World Cup we achieved together it would have been impossible to win it. Congratulations to all the winners and many thanks!"

Lionel Messi's award will go down in the record books while his family style hits a high on the trend charts.

