Celina Locks Looked Every Bit An Elegant Bride With A Dewy Makeup Wedding Glow

Celina Locks Made For An Elegant Bride With A Dewy Makeup Wedding Glow

Congratulations are in order for Brazilian football star Ronaldo Nazario as he recently tied the knot with model Celina Locks in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony in Ibiza. With a picturesque backdrop and a white theme, the wedding pictures truly left us awestruck with the aesthetic. While the dreamy decor and luxe outfits gave us plenty of inspiration to swoon over, however Celina's makeup game was too good to miss. Decked up in an ethereal white wedding ensemble, Celina aced minimal beauty at its best. Her put-together style was etched with sophisticated elements. She nailed the dewy bridal glow and we are taking notes. With a dreamy dewy base and tinted blush, Celina's bridal look had a fresh spin. The subtle coral touch to the nude lip shade beautifully enhanced the overall makeup. The model posted some beautiful pictures on Instagram that gave us a sneak peek of the wedding

Keeping it real and classy definitely was the goal for Celina. Her eyes were accentuated with the most minimal touch of shimmer that added to the bridal look. To put it all together, Celina opted for the sleek, neat bun that complemented her style. Her look screamed minimalism by all means as she went downhill with the accessory department as well and just opted for a pair of sleek drop earrings from Tiffany & Co.

Celina Locks made for a beautiful bride in a white gown and minimal makeup.