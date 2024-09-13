The Exclusive Rahul Mishra X TOD's Collaboration Marks The Stylish Collision Of Two Fashion Giants

Rahul Mishra X TOD's is all set to dazzle us with their carefully curated capsule collection

The latest collaboration in the sartorial universe is one that brings together ace Indian couturier Rahul Mishra with Italian leather accessory brand TOD's. This coming together of fashion forces from different parts of the world gives a spotlight to the Indian aesthetic identity. Rahul Mishra and TOD's shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles announcing the release of this collection with a reel showing handcrafted beadwork in progress. The video was captioned, "RAHUL MISHRA X TOD'S Coming September 13th, 2024. @rahulmishra_7 #RahulMishraXTods #Tods"

This Rahul Mishra X TOD's collaboration is a homage to the Indian craftsmanship and comes as a surprise since the designer does not do as many of these joint launches. During an excusive interaction with Vogue India Rahul Mishra defined this collaboration in his own words, "This project might remain one of the finest and rarest exchanges of craftmanship between two countries-two cultures seamlessly coming together". This collection features handcrafted pieces which are the heroes of this capsule collection.

Rahul Mishra understands the importance of the handcrafted pieces, for which he wants every item to be nothing short of outstanding. For instance, a metallic gold tote bag in the collection reinterprets the TOD's classic Di embroidered with parrots perched on branches and interwoven with florals that pay ode to the designer's past collections. Tod's Timeless Gommino line also makes an entry this time with gold filigree embellishment on loafers. The Timeless bag sees vibrant flowers hand-embroidered to make it a quirky cocktail clutch.

For this global collaboration brought to life on such a large scale, Mishra hoped to create the next 'it bag' or 'shoe of the season' and show the world his roots from India.

This is the first time Rahul Mishra has worked in the leather as a medium, which put him out of his comfort zone. He said to Vogue India, "When you make a garment, you tend to get a bigger canvas so the small mistakes are rarely visible and can be corrected. But on leather, that's not so true. So there was a lot of detail, which we had to inculcate and take care of. Not just me but my embroiderers, artisans, craftsmen, production people, everybody had to become familiar with that."

He further added during the Vogue India interview, "Making a pair of shoes was a challenge that you don't come across every day, where in a way two sleeves have to match each other. Hand embroidery carries forward its small glitches which becomes inherently beautiful because everything is unique. But here, there's no scope for making two shoes look very unique in embroidery. They have to look the same."

Rahul Mishra X TOD's is the collection we cannot wait to keep our eyes fixated on.

