The Dior Spa Residency In Aspen Not Only Focuses On Skin Recovery But Also Holistic Healing With Meditation And Pilates

Apart from the famous makeup and skincare range, now Dior Beauty is also gaining widespread appreciation for their pop-up wellness retreat. Dior Beauty shared a video on Instagram, focusing on their new Dior Spa Residency in Aspen. Called The Dior Spa Ritual, it looked relaxing and rejuvenating. The video featured Emily In Paris actress Ashley Park embarking on the holistic journey of wellness and self-care with Dior. The video started off with a view and showcased the beautiful property of the retreat, surrounded by mountains and tranquility. The first step to the wellness retreat was meditation to calm the body and mind, followed by exercises like Pilates and then relaxation with spa treatments. The video shared by Dior displayed the Dior Aspen Ritual, which starts with an infrared therapy sauna session followed by a facial including LED and oxygen therapy for ultimate skin recovery.

Taking us inside the facial sessions, the video focused on the relaxing sessions. Then the video showed the actress talking about her experience of the Dior Spa Ritual. She revealed how the Dior facial emphasis was on enhancing and building up the contours of your face, and how it felt very much like it comes from wellness within.

