Tara Sutaria Glided In Gold In An Embroidered Ethnic Fusion Look At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Tara Sutaria glided in gold in an ethnic fusion look at Jio MAMI

Tara Sutaria has been one of the country's favourite as far as the fashion game is concerned. Ever since her debut, the actress has been on a roll with experimental fashion, bold and daring looks, and impeccable style. Proving the point yet again, the actress wore a stunning embroidered ethnic fusion outfit for the opening ceremony at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The all-gold ensemble consisted of a corseted bodice with a sweetheart neckline with gold work and embroidery and a pre-draped bottom with neat pleats at the front. Adding to the glam of her monochrome ethnic look, the diva wore a cape-sleeved embroidered kaftan with it. She carried a golden potli bag and wore statement earrings to complete the look. Her hair strands were tied in a messy bun and she wore glam makeup with shimmery highlights on the cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lip colour.

Tara Sutaria's recent ethnic looks have been our festive favourites. She adorned a gorgeous red Banarasi silk saree from the clothing brand Ekaya and gave instant festive inspiration. The drape featured intricate floral work in gold zari with gorgeous golden patti borders. It bore the mark of skilled craftsmanship. Tara added a modern twist to her look with a plain red strapless blouse. For accessories, the actress picked a golden choker neckpiece, maang tikka, studded jhumkas, and ornate bangles. The kohl-laden smokey eyes were the highlight of Tara's makeup.

For LFW 2023, Tara Sutaria turned muse to designer Mahima Mahajan. The actress dolled up in an ivory embellished lehenga set from the designer's Fida collection. The floral hand-embroidered lehenga with the embellished strappy bralette looked chic as ever. She paired the look with a sheer dupatta and for accessories picked a statement necklace, and a maang tikka. Minimal dewy makeup and endless charm were the perfect add-ons with Tara's style.

Tara Sutaria's ethnic looks are the newest entries in our style books.

