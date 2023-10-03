Sydney Sweeney In A Vintage Black Miu Miu Mini Puts The 'Little' In 'Little Black Dress'

Sydney Sweeny in a black dress from Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney's impeccable style and over-the-top fashion are not novel. But what is new is how the glam girl raised the bar high in a vintage dress from Miu Miu when she was in Paris. The classic LBD came with a vintage twist. The strapless mini dress featured a deep U-neckline with structured ends and a bodycon fit. Sydney kept her makeup rosy and minimal with a dash of kohl in the eyes, ample mascara, a rosy cheek tint, and a blush pink lip colour. She tied her tresses in a sleek manner and opted for delicate jewellery including a pair of diamond studs and a studded bracelet. A black Miu Miu clutch is all that the diva carried with her glam look.

Monochrome looks seem to be one of Sydney Sweeney's favourites. For her prom-themed birthday party recently, she wore an all-pink look that took Barbiecore to an all-new level. Sydney's puff-sleeved mini dress had a plunging neckline with a fitted bodice and a flared bottom to complement it. Sydney's pink accessories included a studded sling bag, studded necklace and pointed heels. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eyelids, rose-tinted cheeks, pink lip colour and neat pink manicure completed the look.

Sydney's strapless gown in black was yet another example of how she loves to keep it chic and classy all at once. She looked mesmerising in a strapless black gown which featured a lace bodice with rose petal lace on the base of beige. The floor-sweeping gown was cinched at the waistline and had a flared bottom. It even had a black cape which was attached to her hands at the elbow. A diamond necklace and minimally glam makeup complemented Sydney's style.

Do you agree with us that Sydney Sweeney is a style icon with impeccable wardrobe choices?

