Swara Bhaskar's Pregnancy Photoshoot Was Complete With A Floral Dress And Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhaskar looks beautiful

Embracing motherhood is an unmatched joy. While those nine months can bring a rush of emotions, they also bring a new sphere of style. Thanks to superstar mums, there is a fashion-forward shift in maternity style and the latest chic mum-to-be to get on the bandwagon is Swara Bhaskar. A few months back, like so many of her star counterparts, the actress announced her pregnancy to her followers and now the actress is following suit with her truly adorable maternity photoshoot. The actress looked ethereal in a flared white floral maxi dress. Her post on Instagram was captioned, "Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly & sets you on a journey of both self-discovery and togetherness! This special time in our life is captured so simply, in an honest & relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of @memoriesbybarkha .. Special thanks to @kaushikanu & @prifreebee for sprucing us up! And of course @fahadzirarahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model"

Swara has often been seen knocking out prints and traditional silhouettes. For her maternity choices as well, the actress kept it casually chic with breezy, printed picks. Celebrities today are navigating pregnancy style in their own way and for Swara, it is all about keeping it comfortably stylish. In an Instagram post, the actress was seen embracing her baby bump in a pretty blue printed dress that featured white contrasting prints all over it. She opted for a flared dress which is often a popular choice to bring the chic in maternity fashion.

Swara Bhaskar and her maternity style have a lot more in store for us. We're ready.