Supermodels Emily Ratajkowski And Ziwe Share An Iconic BFF Moment On Victoria's Secret Billboard

After returning to the runway after almost four years, Victoria's Secret is making a comeback. To add to it, the brand also launched a new campaign called "My wings, My Way" and brought an array of supermodels together for the same. While they all looked fabulous in their very own way, supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe had their BFF moment when they jointly worked on the same campaign. "Not everyday you get to share a billboard with your bestie," wrote Emily in a post she shared on Instagram. The image from the campaign popped up on an iconic Billboard in seemingly New York where the bestie duo shared the space alongside each other. While they gave us total BFF goals, we also couldn't miss out on their stunning monochromatic style from the campaign topped off with magical wings.They looked like angels, straight off the runway.

BFFs who slay together, stay together. Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe's bestie game has always been on point. From sharing a billboard to complementing each other's style, they have given us BFF goals. We couldn't help but take notes from them when they recently made an appearance together. If "cinematic parallels" were to be put in a picture, it would be this duo. Their poles-apart dressing was complementary. While Ziwe went the top-notch route in a yellow and white checkered blazer, Emily kept it casually chic in a grey strapless dress, paired with her knee-high boots and a shoulder bag.

Emily Ratajkowski and Ziwe sharing a billboard for a Victoria's Secret campaign might be the cutest yet chicest thing on the internet today.