Style Check: Ameesha Patel Dressed As Sakeena To Promote Gadar 2

Ameesha Patel dressed as Sakeena looks stunning

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is a gigantic success and that's understating it. The blockbuster film has left the Rs 400 crore mark in its wake, thanks in large part to Sunny and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Ameesha has embraced her screen alter ego at promotions, dressing the part in retro but chic ethnic ensembles just as her character does in the film. At most of the publicity events, Ameesha opted for the character's signature dress code. Her shimmer sharara sets with heavy jewellery were the highlight of every look. As Gadar 2 heads towards Rs 500 crore, here's a round-up of Ameesha Patel's Sakeena style off-screen.

At the trailer launch of the film, Ameesha was spotted in a glitzy red sharara set. The knee-length kurta paired with a heavily-embellished sharara resonated with the on-screen style aesthetic. She draped her dupatta over the head and her maximal approach to jewellery was perfect to complete the look.

At the movie premiere, Ameesha Patel made an appearance in her festive best wearing an embellished gold-tone sharara set. Her grand style came paired with heavy-duty jewellery.

For the promotions of Gadar 2 in Jaipur, Ameesha Patel looked surreal in a black and golden sharara set. She paired her look with a traditional maang tikka and bangles.

The actress was frequently spotted in shimmering sharara sets during the promotions of her movie. Ameesha's blue sharara set was another scene-stealing look that she opted for. From her tousled hair to the detailed embroidered style, the actress made quite a style statement.

She gave the sunshine hue a traditional spin in a yellow kurta and orange sharara. The mesh dupatta with gotta-patti work was a fashionably fabulous addition to the look.

Ameesha Patel also made a striking case for prints-on-prints in her purple printed sharara set at Gadar 2 promotions in Chandigarh.

Ameesha Patel's desi looks as Sakeena were another addition to her style files.