Step Inside The Opulent Venue Of Jeet Adani And Diva Shah's Wedding

On February 7, billionaire businessman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani tied the knot with Diva Shah in a private, intimate ceremony at Shantigram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While the guest list was exclusive, the wedding decor was truly fit for royalty, paying homage to the couple's heritage.

The wedding design company behind the stunning decor described the interior design as "a seamless blend of tradition, culture, and modern elegance." Every detail, from the initial sketches to the final execution, was thoughtfully designed to honour the couple's heritage while embracing a contemporary vision.

The decor featured warm hues, cascading floral arrangements, reflective water elements, and symbolic motifs, showcasing intricate craftsmanship and creating "an experience that was both timeless and immersive." The majestic mandap, adorned with luxurious flowers and pretty lights, captured the essence of grandeur and romance.

Soft pastel shades and whimsical floral designs created a fairy-tale-like atmosphere, while Sanskrit inscriptions incorporated into the styling paid ode to Indian culture and traditions. The seating arrangement, flower vases, and candles organised on the stairs all contributed to the serene and sophisticated ambiance.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah exchanged their varmalas against the stunning backdrop of a majestic Indian palace structure, complete with grand gates, pillars bearing impressive Rajasthani artwork, and a beautiful waterbody. The aisle, embellished with a lush variety of flowers, led to the vibrant dome-shaped mandap, surrounded by neutral blooms and cascading garlands in vivid hues.

As the sun set, the candles flickered against the evening sky, creating an ethereal ambiance that will be etched in the memories of those who attended this unforgettable celebration.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding decor was indeed one-of-a-kind.

