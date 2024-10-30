Spread The Art Of Gifting This Diwali 2024 With These Plush Gift Hampers From Delhi's Top Hotels

The spirit of gifting fills the air as Diwali approaches. The art of gifting has transformed in recent years, with luxury hotels offering an array of bespoke hampers that capture the essence of the festive season. From decadent treats to premium goodies and elegant decor items, these hampers promise an experience wrapped in sophistication and charm. Here's a list of the most exquisite Diwali gifting hampers from some of Delhi's top hotels-perfect for spreading joy and warmth during this season of light. We bet there's no better way to celebrate the festival than with these thoughtfully curated hampers.

Gift Hampers Curated By Delhi's Top Hotels

1. The Taj Mahal And Taj Palace, New Delhi

The Niranjana Gift Hamper

Extend the Taj hospitality to your friends and family with the Niranjana hamper. It features an auspicious Lord Ganesha idol made in pure silver among other premium offerings like J Wellness Circle incense sticks. It also includes gourmet offerings like chocolates, Kashmiri Kahwa and pure saffron. The cost of the hamper is priced at Rs 51,000 and is available at the Taj Palace and Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

2. Leela Palace, New Delhi

A glimpse of the Leela Palace, New Delhi

As a true ode to the spirit of festivity, the Leela Palace's Signatures are meticulously curated with a gourmet selection of delicacies and thoughtful inclusions that blend tradition with modern elegance. The hampers include diyas, torans, and a Lord Ganesha idol along with jams, cakes and cookies based on the cost of the hamper. The hampers are available at the property and start at Rs 5,000 + taxes and go up to Rs. 17,500 + taxes.

3. The Lodhi, New Delhi

A glimpse of the Lodhi's hamper

Luxury is at the heart of the carefully crafted hamper offerings from The Lodhi. From delicious gourmet treats to elegant keepsakes to add the perfect glint to your festivities, each element is curated to reflect the spirit of the season. With personalised touches, you can also prefer to extend a further luxury touch with stay packages with the gift hamper. The gift hampers start at Rs 5,000 and go up to Rs 1,00,000 which can be purchased at the hotel.

4. Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi

A glimpse of the gourmet delicacies in the Pullman Aerocity hamper

Diwali is the season of gifting but at Pullman Aerocity, they believe that by gifting loved ones, you're also gifting an underprivileged child the feeling of festivities. Gift premium sweets and delicacies, teas and coffees, hand-poured scented candles and diyas made by underprivileged children from NGOs in these curated hampers with a positive impact. The hampers are available at the property starting at Rs 1,200 + taxes.

5. Courtyard By Marriot Aravalli

A glimpse of the hampers available at the Courtyard by Marriott Aravalli

Whether one is looking to gift a friend, family member, or business associate, these hampers from Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offer a versatile range of options that cater to various preferences and budgets with a range of gourmet delicacies such as classic Diwali sweets and dry fruits. To elevate it, the hampers can also include a bottle of wine and artisanal honey among other treats. The hampers start at Rs. 1,700 + taxes to Rs. 11,999 + taxes.

Crafted to aesthetic perfection, every hamper embodies rich Indian flavours and carries the warmth of festive cheer, creating the perfect expression of love, light, and togetherness.