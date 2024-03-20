Sitara Ghattamaneni's Cool Casual Style Is Incomplete Without Her Fuzzy Rs 2.53 Lakh Prada Bag

While we must have seen multiple iterations of casual style Sitara Ghattamaneni's casually chic fashion game is the latest to make headlines. Right from when she made a stunning appearance in an advertisement showcased at Times Square, her style streak has been only continuing. This time, it was low-key casuals on her radar and we were impressed. Sitara revived the Barbiecore trend in clean silhouettes as she teamed up a pink crop top with pastel cargo pants. Her cool, laid-back style exuded a fuss-free vibe that was too good to go unnoticed. What really added an extra edge to the look was her Prada bag. As listed on the site, priced at Rs 2.53, it is a pastel pink, cute mini fur bag that was carried like a crossbody. It matched the overall aesthetic of the attire.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is already a fashion girl, and her ethnic style has always made the case for the same. The latest fashionista on our radar is making all the waves with her incredible style sensibilities. Previously, Sitara picked a classic black hue to make a statement. In a black embellished suit set, she added a "touch of sparkle" to her ethnic style streak. Her Falguni Shane Peacock look comprised of a beautiful embellished kurta paired with black straight-fit pants. The semi-sheer dupatta added a romantic flare to her overall look.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's style trajectory is made of impress and we are taking notes