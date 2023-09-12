Shilpa Shetty In A Hot Pink Saree With Glovelettes Is Serving Barbie Girl Gone Desi Style

Barbie and the pink wonderland themes continue to dominate the red carpets and the internet. The "think pink" revolution, as it is fondly called, is not stopping anytime soon and recently Shilpa Shetty gave her nod to the trend with her latest pink style entry. For Shilpa, it was "Barbiecore but make it desi". She made the Mumbai roads her own personal runway as she strutted through them wearing a hot pink saree. Her obsession with candy hue got the most stunning ethnic upgrade. She paired the monochromatic drape with a cutout embellished blouse. She served fashion with some drama on the side with her matching mittens. Thanks to the actress, we are ushered into the hot pink era.

Also Read: Saree But Shilpa Shetty Isn't Sorry That Her Ethnic Look Brought Back Spring In The Monsoon

Shilpa Shetty's millennial-friendly wardrobe choices have always made an alluring impact. Her take on denim came with the most stunning desi spin. Shilpa makes sure to take over the fashion sphere every now and then. Recently, it was her denim saree that was the latest entry into her unconventional drape list. The patchwork saree came with different denim hues that complemented each other and the sleek embellished style on the blouse got those brownie points.

No one does ethnic style quite like Shilpa. Her array of stand-out silhouettes always comes in a maxed-out version. Previously, the actress took her ethnic game to a stunning level in a beautifully embroidered saree. Trust Shilpa to pull off any silhouette and recently it was her embroidered saree that made us step up our ethnic goals. It came with an asymmetrical scallop hem that lent an extra edge to the look.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Unique Take On The Denim Trend Had This Desi Twist. A "Good Idea"?

When Shilpa Shetty wears a saree, basic leaves the room.