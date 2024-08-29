24 Years Later, Sarah Jessica Parker Re-Styled A Vintage Chanel Shirt From Carrie Bradshaw's Wardrobe

Sarah Jessica Park Raids Carrie Bradshaw's Wardrobe And Style A Vintage Chanel Top Again After 24 Ye

Revamping your old clothes and styling them differently with changing trends is something to learn from Sarah Jessica Parker. The Sex and the City actress was spotted filming the third season of And Just Like That.. and what really left us stunned was her vintage outfit. The actress raided her show's closets and styled a 2000s-coded top which was worn by her character Carrie Bradshaw almost 24 years ago. In one of the episodes of the show, she donned a billowing sheer Chanel blouse featuring colourful motifs and the French brand's logo etched into a heart shape. Back then, Sarah teamed the top with a pair of tie-dyed purple capris and accessorised it with a blue bandana around her ponytail and vibrant ankle-strap pumps. This look not only served major goals back in time but was also identified as one of the quintessential Carrie Bradshaw fashion looks.

After more than two decades, Sarah decided to re-style the outfit for And Just Like That.. This time, she paired the retro top with a violet drop-waist skirt and a pair of candy-colored heels. Her shoes gradated from a neon yellow colour to shades of turquoise and Brat green. She completed her look with a curly, half-up, half-down hairstyle and hoop earrings.

This is not the first time we have applauded Sarah for her extraordinary fashion game. Back in May 2024, Sarah shocked the fashion police with her extravagant look. She paired her colourful flowy dress with an oversized gingham hat and a pair of Dr. Scholl's original wooden sandals.

Sarah is known for experimenting with her fashion choices and clearly, she always manages to slay in it.

