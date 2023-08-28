Samantha Ruth Prabhu Doubles Down On The Desi Quotient With A ₹2.55 Lakh Anita Dongre Co-Ord Set

Samatha Ruth Prabhu looks beautiful

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a packed social calendar these days. After promoting her upcoming release Kushi in India, the actress jetted off to NYC for her press tour. After taking over NYC with her best style sensibilities, the actress is now sprucing up her sartorially choices in Texas. Each of her statement looks isn't about basic silhouettes. Instead, they exude modern-meets-traditional charm. Among her recent lineup of note-worthy outfits was a gorgeously embroidered number by Anita Dongre. Samantha's proclivity for elegant silhouettes often is a treat for fashion enthusiasts and her latest pick from the bespoke designer was another ebony look for us to bookmark. The outfit costs approximately Rs 2.55 lakh as per the designer's website. The contemporary jacket set spotlighted the delicate yet bright zardozi, resham and sequin work, giving out a sense of its luxe style. She paired the V-neckline jacket with flared pants and her beautiful choker perfected the look.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looked Nothing Less Than A Smokeshow In A Floral Printed Arpita Mehta Lehenga

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made the streets of NYC her own personal runway when she served impeccable traditional style. Another one from her lookbooks was a stunning saree from designer Arpita Mehta. The pre-draped saree came with a multi-embroidered style and tiered ruffle detailing, exuding a measure of versatility.

In every look that Samantha dons, there is a subtle traditional element that she reflects. She indeed was a sight for fashion vintage lovers as she gave us style inspiration in a stunning four-piece set from designer Ritu Kumar. From the intricate embroidery to corset detailing, her look had a bohemian vibe to it.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Serving Serious "Go Big" Energy In A ₹28K Striped Skirt Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking over the fashion sphere with her contemporary promotional style.