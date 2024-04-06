Rashmika Mandanna's Birthday Workout Was Fitness At Its Finest With A Front Plank

Rashmika's Birthday Workout Included A Front Plank Using A Workout Ball

Rashmika Mandanna's solid and positive attitude towards her fitness routine has been a constant. Her workout game is an inspiration for many. Recently, the actress took her session to a new level as she posted a birthday workout video and indeed, it is motivation enough for us to already hit the gym. While her core training is an inspiration, her challenging workouts never fail to impress us. She made a case for the same yet again with her latest video. In the video, the actress was seen balancing her body in plank form with a workout ball. She placed her elbows on the ball and moves them back and forth while keeping the balance. This form is not just great for core strengthening but also helps to focus on the arm muscles. Rashmika working out on her birthday is literally all the inspiration we need to get through the weekend. Here's what she posted:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Is "Back At It" And That's Reason Enough To Resume Your Fitness Journey This Weekend

Rashmika Mandanna's core building game is stronger than ever and the actress is back at it again with her workout sessions. Rashmika has joined the fitness bandwagon and in the most fabulous way. Previously, the actress gave us a glimpse of her power-packed circuit as she was seen balancing her lower body on her shoulders. This workout helps to improve lower body stability and improves the balancing power of the core.