Rasha Thadani Serves Major Beauty Goals In Dewy Base And Sleek Ponytail

Rasha Thadani looked beautiful as ever in a subtle makeup look

Read Time: 1 min
Rasha Thadani is back with some stunning beauty looks and how. Be it fashion or beauty, the newcomer knows how to impress her fans with her subtle choices. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures in a subtle makeup look exuding glam. The star recently shared a series of pictures, showcasing how her April went.

In the pictures, we can see Rasha donning a black outfit but it was her makeup that caught her attention. For the look, she went for neutral and minimal with glowing base, muted rose lips, a gentle sweep of blush topped with highlighter, brown toned eyelids, wispy lashes and neatly done brows. The star completed her look by styling her tresses in a sleek top ponytail, adding all the drama to the look. 

One can always count on Rasha Thadani for some subtle and clean look.

Rasha Thadani, Rasha Thadani Look, Rasha Thadani Instagram
